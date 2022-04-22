REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,089,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,256,043. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.11, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $937.35 and a 200 day moving average of $982.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

