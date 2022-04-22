REDW Wealth LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 55,694,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,451,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.