REDW Wealth LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,569. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

