REDW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Netflix by 104.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 619,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $380,042,000 after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 26.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.52. 37,460,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,479,876. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.05 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.