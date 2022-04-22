ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading 2.7% Higher

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.71. 37,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,049,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

