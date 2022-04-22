RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

RGCO opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RGC Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

