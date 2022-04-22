Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 232,298 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.