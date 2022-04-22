Robert W. Baird Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.22.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after buying an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after buying an additional 733,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after buying an additional 482,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

