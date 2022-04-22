Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.