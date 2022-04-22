Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $354.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $218.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.94. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.52 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

