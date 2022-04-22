Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PREKF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $15.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

