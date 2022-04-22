Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$20.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.50.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE SLS opened at C$13.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$17.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -19.83.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.