Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 702 ($9.13) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 355 ($4.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.85) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 620.82 ($8.08).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON RMG opened at GBX 354.92 ($4.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 317.15 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.99). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.57.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.