Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.21.

RUSMF opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

