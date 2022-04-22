Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.21.

RUSMF opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

