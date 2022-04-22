Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.75.

TSE RUS opened at C$35.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$27.59 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

