Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.75.

TSE RUS opened at C$35.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$27.59 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.