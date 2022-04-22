Safex Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $934.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $934.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

