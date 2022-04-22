salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.37 billion and the highest is $7.38 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $31.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.43. 8,412,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305,617. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $171.10 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.77. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

