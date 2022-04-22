salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 147.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

CRM traded down $5.92 on Friday, hitting $171.31. 244,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,866. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $176.74 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

