Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.42 ($39.16).

SZG stock opened at €45.04 ($48.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a 52 week high of €48.76 ($52.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

