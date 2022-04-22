SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.88 Million

Brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will report $603.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $596.00 million to $609.18 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $548.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.43.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.16. 434,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.78 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $281.45 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

