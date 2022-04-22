Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Cut by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,103,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

