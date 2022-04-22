Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$64.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.81.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$50.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.84 and a 1-year high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

