Scotiabank Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$12.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.56.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,423,950.36. Also, Senior Officer Doug Reddy acquired 26,500 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,123,060.56.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

