Scotiabank Raises Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.75

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXBMF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Calibre Mining from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CXBMF opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

