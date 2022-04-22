Scotiabank Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$88.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $66.15 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

