Scotiabank Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.77.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

