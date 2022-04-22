SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 495,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,122% from the average daily volume of 40,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

