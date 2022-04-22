ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.84.

NOW stock traded down $20.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.40. 1,751,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

