ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $623.00 at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $675.00 to $623.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $684.84.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $491.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.