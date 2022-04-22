ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.69.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,141.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 508,431 shares of company stock valued at $609,041 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

