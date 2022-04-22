Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

STRNY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.21. 1,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

