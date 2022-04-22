Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications benefited from growth in the wireless segments, driven by an expanding subscriber base in second-quarter fiscal 2022. Bundling of Shaw Mobile with Internet service is helping it win customers. The deployment of 700 MHz spectrum enhances customer relations by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception. Shaw continues to fortify its footprint across Canada. The launch of Fibre+ Gig Internet service, which is available to more than 99% of its residential customers, is expected to boost wireline revenues. Shaw has outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, the company is battling against weakness in the wireline segment due to the attrition of video, satellite and phone subscribers. Markedly, Shaw is set to be acquired by Rogers Communications for $26 billion.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

