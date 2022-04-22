Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Down 1.2%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.22 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.33 ($0.25). 756,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 645,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.56 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.05.

About Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

