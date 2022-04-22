Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SILK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

