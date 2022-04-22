Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 4,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 17,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.
About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Elephant Mining (SILEF)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.