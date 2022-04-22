SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock worth $2,193,081. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

