Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Shares Down 0.7%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

