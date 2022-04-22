Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 1,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQD. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter.

