Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 1,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (QQD)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.