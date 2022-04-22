Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Shares of SBGI stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after acquiring an additional 482,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
