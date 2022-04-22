SKALE Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.23 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $650.78 million and $28.23 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00104381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,473,102,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

