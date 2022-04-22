Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.17. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 97,600 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$29.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.
Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.