Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.17. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 97,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

