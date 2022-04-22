Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CREG opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

