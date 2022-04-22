Smartshare Achieves Market Cap of $278,445.51 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,445.51 and $20,049.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000193 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

