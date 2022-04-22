SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SCRF opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.21) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.15. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a one year low of GBX 69.90 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 95.50 ($1.24).
SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
