SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SCRF opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.21) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.15. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a one year low of GBX 69.90 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 95.50 ($1.24).

Get SME Credit Realisation Fund alerts:

SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.