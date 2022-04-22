Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,741.67 ($22.66).
SMIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.77) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) target price on the stock.
Shares of SMIN traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,471 ($19.14). The stock had a trading volume of 867,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,663. The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.05.
In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.57) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,270.77).
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
