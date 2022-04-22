Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SNPO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter worth about $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

