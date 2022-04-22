Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.16

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and traded as low as $15.52. Sodexo shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 29,862 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($107.53) to €93.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

