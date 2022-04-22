Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

In related news, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

