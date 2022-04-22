SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will post sales of $350.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.70 million and the lowest is $343.40 million. SouthState posted sales of $358.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 266,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 313,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.01. 17,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

