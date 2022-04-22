SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 694,366 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,543,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,633,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after purchasing an additional 301,286 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,505,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,592,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 246,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,778. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.